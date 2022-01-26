Worthing and Lewes boost promotion hopes - Eastbourne held by Dulwich Hamlet

It's yet another goal for Ollie Pearce as Worthing overcome Folkestone / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Worthing had two Callum Kealy goals and another from Ollie Pearce to thank for their 3-1 win over play-off chasing Folkestone, who pulled one back 18 minutes from time. Worthing had Danny Barker sent off in the dying minutes.

The win keeps Adam Hinshelwood's team four points clear at the top.

Lewes are not too far behind in third after they beat boss Tony Russell's old side Cray Wanderers 2-0, Joe Taylor and Razz Coleman De-Graft scoring either side of half-time.

The Rocks in action at Bishop's Stortford / Picture: Trevor Staff

Bognor had only a Jordy Mongoy goal to show for their efforts in a 3-1 loss at Bishop's Stortford and Horsham lost 2-0 at Hornchurch.

In the National South Charley Kendall gave Eastbourne the lead at Dulwich, who hit back to draw 1-1. Borough remain 11th.

In the Isthmian south east, Burgess Hill are up to eighth after a Martyn Box goal gave them a 1-0 win at Sittingbourne, just three days after Jay Lovett's side had won at Hastings.

Haywards Heath saw off Ashford United in the Velocity Trophy, winning 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw a day after axing boss Shaun Saunders.

Littlehampton celebrate during their 2-2 draw with Pagham / Picture: Chris Hatton