Worthing announce three more departures in squad shake-up

Worthing have announced the departures of three players with defender Jalen Jones and forward pair Shola Ayoola and Mason Doughty all leaving the club in search of regular game time.

Ayoola has joined Merstham while Doughty has been loaned out to BetVictor Isthmian South East side Burgess Hill Town.

Hinshelwood explained: “Shola and Jalen were travelling all the way from London and, when they’re not getting involved it’s hard.

“They need to play for their development and I don’t like to keep young lads stagnating with us if they’re not developing.

"Especially travelling all that way you can get a bit despondent with it.

“We have a real tight-knit group now and the majority are Sussex-based.”

Hinshelwood also revealed he’s keen to promote more youth players.

He said: “We just felt Dylan had a better pathway than Jalen and we’re looking at Tom Chalaye as another one that we have in our ranks that Shola could have been blocking the pathway for.

“Mason’s a player that we hold in real high regard so we’re pleased he’s gone to a good level to play his football and test himself. We’re hoping we can reap the benefits of that come January when he could potentially come back.”

Doughty's move to the Hillians is only set to be a temporary one with Hinshelwood believing he still has a future at the Reds.

He added: "I really like what Mason’s done. We went on a bit of a run, he's found it hard to get into the side and for his development, he just needs to be playing.

"He’s at a good age now where he needs to play regular football at Isthmian South level. Hopefully he can come back scoring with us and establish himself a little bit more.

"(The move) has allowed him to give regular minutes in the league below and that will help his development.

"He is another one that we hold in high regard, he’s again based in Sussex, he’s 20-years-old and he just needs to play to develop."