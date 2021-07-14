Celebrations follow Ollie Pearce's second goal / Picture: Marcus Hoare

And even a setback that’s set to see Kane Wills’ season-long loan scrapped by Dorking Wanderers has left the manager unfazed ahead of a big season at Woodside Road.

One of Hinshelwood’s former Brighton team-mates, Dean Cox, is one of the latest recruits in the squad as Hinshelwood gets his troops ready for an Isthmian premier campaign they will start as many people’s favourites for the title.

Left-sided defender Pat Webber, who played for the club as a youth player and has since had time at Ipswich and Wigan, has also signed.

Dean Cox on his debut / Picture: Marcus Hoare

They join goalkeeper Harrison Male and central defender Will Seager as new signings, while most of last season’s squad have committed to another campaign.

But Marvin Armstrong has been training with Eastbourne Borough with a view to signing for the National South club, and Dayshonne Golding has had an offer from National League top-flight outfit Dover.

Worthing began their programme of friendlies with a tough test against Brighton’s under-23s on Friday which the Seagulls won 1-0.

On Saturday two goals by Shaq Gwengue and one from Frankie Perry earned a 3-0 win at Selsey in the Dave Kew Memorial Trophy, which sets up a final against Chichester City at Pagham this Saturday.

Ollie Pearce scores against Three Bridges / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Worthing made their long-awaited return to Woodside Road on Tuesday for their third friendly, at home to Three Bridges – and 457 fans were there as the Mackerel Men played in front of home supporters for the first time since March 2020.

An enthusiastic crowd saw them win 6-1 with all four new signings playing. Goals from Aarran Racine, Jasper Pattenden (2), Ollie Pearce (2) and Jesse Starkey saw off the Isthmian south east visitors.

After facing Chichester City on Saturday, Worthing travel to Baffins Milton Rovers on Tuesday and Littlehampton on Wednesday as their hectic build-up to the season continues.

Aarran Racine opens the scoring / Picture: Marcus Hoare