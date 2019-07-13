Worthing boost attacking options with arrival of talented duo

Worthing have bolstered their attacking options following the arrival of an exciting duo.

Ben Mendoza and Mason Doughty have been on trial at the club this summer, with Adam Hinshelwood rewarding them with deals after impressing.

They join returning pair Lloyd Dawes and Reece Meekums, along with defender Joe Tennent as the five arrivals at Woodside Road so far this summer.

Mendoza, 22, has impressed while on trial, now sealing a move back to his Sussex roots.

He grew up in Chichester and won the under-18 Isthmian League with arch-rivals Bognor before spending the past few years in America plying his trade on a football scholarship at the University of Rio Grande.

Now the attacking midfielder is relishing a return to English football.

Mason Doughty

He said: "Playing in the under-23 feeder league I have been out of touch with English football but heard about Worthing FC through Ross Edwards, who I now share lifts with and coming back to the area.

"Hinsh and the boys have been great through pre-season and I can’t wait to get started.

"I saw some of the attendance figures from last season which were excellent.

"My ambition and aim, like much of the boys, is to finish as high as we can in the league, push for promotion and have solid cup runs.

"It's great how there is so much competition for places."

Versatile forward Doughty has also been snapped up by Hinshelwood.

He spent time at Broadbridge Heath and Three Bridges last season.

The 20-year-old netted nine goals in ten appearances for Bridges' under-23 side and scored his first senior goal for their first team in October.

Doughty also struck twice in Broadbridge Heath's last ever game at the Leisure Centre ground.

The attacking talent feels the knowledge within Worthing's management team can help him develop further.

And Doughty is looking forward to showcasing his ability in front of the club's 'great fanbase'.

He said: "I love the professional approach of the club, enjoying every minute of it and can’t wait to get started. The management team come with a wealth of knowledge which will only help me moving forward in my career.

"I’m aware of Worthing being a big club with a great fanbase due to speaking with Joel Colbran, who I played with at youth level. "I’ve also seen stuff on social media most notably from Ollie Pearce (lots of fan interaction) and hope I can build a strong relationship with the AwayBoys and girls over time.

"The singing and motivation being a 12th man is a huge factor for us as players."

Have you read?

Former Brighton midfielder commits to Worthing



Sutton United and Scottish Championship club run the rule over Worthing pair



Isthmian League Premier Division fixtures 2019/20: Worthing start away at Folkestone - and host Bognor in August Bank Holiday derby