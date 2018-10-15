Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood on FA Trophy draw and another away game

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing's FA Trophy first qualifying round tie at Burgess Hill is the toughest draw his side could have got at this stage of the competition.

The sides drew 0-0 in the Bostik League Premier Division at Woodside Road earlier this season and the Hillians have a number of former Worthing players in their squad, including Ben Pope, Kieron Pamment and Gary Elphick.

After being drawn away four times in the FA Cup this season, Worthing will hit the road again to travel to Leylands Park in the FA Trophy on October 27, after the draw was made at lunchtime today.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood said: "Its a tough place to go. We know the guys there well and they have a few of our ex players, so it's one we'll look forward to.

"It's a Sussex derby, so there will be a good crowd there but it's as tough as it gets at this stage of the competition."

Worthing have played just five of their 14 matches at home so far this season and five of their next six games are currently scheduled to be away.

Hinshelwood said: "We seem to be doing okay away from home but I'm sure the hierarchy, board and everyone at the club would prefer more home games, with the revenue and everything it brings.

"We could get to mid-November and only have played four or five home games.

"The only time I can think of something like that was last year when we playing down at Bognor and had to have our games away.

"Even the FA Youth Cup we got drawn away and we've played in the Youth Alliance Cup game away to Dover and we've got another one away to Dartford.

"They don't like to pull us out of the hat first but it's just one of those freak things.

"We've just got to get on with it. We've done okay and not let it bother ourselves so far."

Worthing's match at Merstham, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to give Worthing more time to prepare for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Ebbsfleet.

