Worthing boss ‘can’t be too critical’ after midweek draw

Adam Hinshelwood admitted there is ‘more to come’ from his players after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Potters Bar Town on Tuesday night.

Reece Meekums appeared to settle the nerves with an early goal but George Craddock brought the home side level, scoring direct from a corner-kick.

Worthing withstood sustained late pressure from the hosts as they battled to take a hard-earned point back to Woodside Road.

Hinshelwood came away feeling disappointed with the performance. He said: “It was probably a fair result but our performance was pretty poor again.

"We implemented the game plan well in the first half but we had a dour second half.

"We were hoping, after quite a good performance in the first half, that we’d kick on in the second but we didn’t end up doing that.”

Hinshelwood hinted at a lack of consistency as the root cause. He added: “As a team, there’s just not enough consistency throughout the side.

"We’re still in a good position in the league, still picking up points and winning games so maybe I’m expecting too much but I know there’s more to come from one or two players.”

He continued: “We’re just lacking confidence. The strikers have got to be more brave, be prepared to miss and have a bit more conviction.

"We’re the joint third highest scorers in the league so I can’t be too critical but that’s the level we’re at.

“If we want to be at the top end, we’ve got to take those opportunities when games are tight.”

Worthing took the lead in the eighth minute when Lloyd Dawes floated a lovely deft ball over the centre backs into Meekums who latched on to the pass before sliding an effort into the bottom right corner.

After Ricky Aguiar’s stunning goal direct from a corner-kick in their FA Trophy victory over Walton Casuals, Worthing were given a taste of their own medicine as a Craddock corner floated over everyone before hitting the back of the net to put Potters Bar level.

An edgy second-half saw its first clear-cut chance in the 68th minute when Dawes broke through on goal before playing in Armstrong, who couldn’t sort out his feet.

Alex Parsons tried to sweep the loose ball home but his powerful strike sailed over the bar.

The hosts almost grabbed a late winner when Imedd Kartita fired an attempt inches over the bar from six yards out and Worthing survived more pressure to settle for the point.

Worthing travel to Cray Wanderers in the league this Saturday.

Worthing: Rushworth, Parsons, Tutt (Kealy 73’), Barker (Stevens 41’), Young, Pashley, Dawes, Aguiar, Armstrong, Meekums, Starkey. Unused: Edwards, Doughty, Ayoola.