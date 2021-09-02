Worthing boss gives verdict on Bognor defeat and win at Cray

Marvin Armstrong on the ball for Worthing against Bognor - when Adam Hinshelwood thought his side played well despite the result / Picture: Marcus Hoare

The Mackerel Men won 2-1 at Cray Wanderers on Saturday but lost 2-0 in Monday’s home derby with Bognor.

Tom Chalaye and Dayshonne Golding got the goals at Cray and Hinshelwood said: “It was a good battling performance away from home. We scored but then gifted them a goal, but showed good resilience and character to go on and win.”

Hinshelwood was also happy with many aspects of the performance against Bognor, who beat their hosts with two second-half goals.

He said: “We played well – better, I thought, than in the two games when we beat them 3-0 (in 2019-20). We created enough chances to win two games but didn’t take them. We’ll learn from it.”

Hinshelwood was delighted to see a crowd of 2,101 pack into the ground for the derby and said: “We want to become accustomed to playing in front of large crowds. It was great to see even if we couldn’t pull off the right result this time.”

The results leave Worthing tenth but they take a break from Isthmian premier action to start their FA Cup campaign this Saturday, hosting Corinthian Casuals in the first qualifying round.