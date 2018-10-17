Worthing boss hails fans' support

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood has praised the Woodside Road faithful after a bumper crowd of more than 1,300 turned out for Saturday's match with Kingstonian.

Worthing have made a strong start to the season and are second in the Bostik League Premier Division and have reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Attendances are continuing to grow and 1,320 watched the league win over K's when goals from Callum Kealy, David Ajiboye and Alex Parsons took Worthing to within a point of the top.

Hinshelwood hopes fans will continue to return in their number and said: “I know it was Non-League Day and the crowds were going to be slightly higher but we’re just hopeful any fans who did come down, enjoyed their experience at this football club.

"The support on Saturday was fantastic and it really makes a difference."

Hinshelwood admitted he spoke about the large attendances at Woodside to attract players to the club in the summer: “When I spoke to a lot of the young players in the summer, I said they’d play in front of big crowds here and they’ve got to embrace it and enjoy it.

“If they want to keep working their way up the leagues it’s something they have got to learn to deal with and play to the best of their ability.

"I couldn’t think of anything better as a footballer, it’s what you want to be doing.”

