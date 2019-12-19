Worthing boss has 'full faith’ in squad for Velocity Trophy clash

Adam Hinshelwood insisted he has ‘full faith’ in utilising his entire squad in Worthing’s Velocity Trophy tie at home to Cray Wanderers this Saturday.

With no scheduled league game, Worthing were able to arrange their league cup clash, typically played midweek, to take place in the empty weekend slot.

The competition began with a group stage including the 60 Isthmian North, South East and South Central teams for the first time, with the Premier division sides not entering the fray until the round-of-32.

Hinshelwood is looking forward to using some fringe squad players in this all-Premier Division clash.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to utilise the squad before the Boxing Day game. We’ll analyse Tuesday night’s game and look at the areas we did well and areas we could improve on.

“We need to make sure that we have a dominating spell for a longer period and make sure we’re a bit more solid.”

He continued: “I’ve got full faith in the squad of players that we’ve got so it’ll be silly of me to not utilise the squad that we’ve got at our disposal.

“It gives a few more players some minutes so that we’ve got a bigger calibre of player that we can call upon come Boxing Day and over the Christmas period.”

The game kicks off at the slightly earlier time of 1.30pm.