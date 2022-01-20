Adam Hinshelwood has thanked those who have paid tribute to his father, who died last weekend

Paul, who was 65, died in hospital last week after a short illness.

Part of a famous footballing family well known and respected across Sussex and beyond, Paul was best known for his 319 appearances for Crystal Palace, whose team he was a key part of the first division.

He later played for Oxford United, Millwall, Colchester United and a range of lower-league sides.

Son Adam, who has bravely carried on managing Worthing this week as he and his family try to come to terms with their loss, said he had been blown away by the tributes that had been paid to his father.

These have come from everyone at Worthing, the wider Sussex football community and many connected with the clubs Paul represented.

Adam said: “We’re all shocked and devastated but the number of tributes has been overwhelming.

“The football community comes into its own at a time like this and the nice things people have said about my dad mean a lot.”

A minute’s silence was held before Worthing’s Sussex Senior Cup tie at Bognor on Tuesday night, the Rebels’ first match since Paul’s death had been announced.