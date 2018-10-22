Worthing can't afford FA Cup hangover - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing must quickly forget about missing out on a spot in the FA Cup first round.

Worthing went down 4-0 in a fourth round qualifying tie at two-divisions higher National League outfit Ebbsfleet United on Saturday as they failed in a bid to reach the first round proper of English football's oldest cup competition for the first time since 1999.

But Fleet failed to impress and the final scoreline flattered the Kent side.

Worthing missed a whole host of opportunities and a day to forget was capped when red-hot striker David Ajiboye had a penalty saved by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore late on.

However boss Hinshelwood saw enough from his side to give them confidence as they now look ahead to a FA Trophy tie and hope to push for promotion in the Bostik League Premier Division.

The FA Cup defeat will quickly be forgotten should Worthing progress past rivals Burgess Hill at Leylands Park in a first round qualifying Trophy tie this weekend. While the club are well positioned in the league, currently sitting fifth with games in hand on teams above them, as they look to reach the National League level this term.

Hinshelwood said: “There can’t be any sort of hangover on the back of this (the Ebbsfleet FA Cup defeat), if anything we should be full of belief in the way we play.

“To go to a place like Ebbsfleet, a team two leagues above, and create the chances that we did and play the football we did, there is lots to be pleased with.

“It’s important we bounce back, lick our wounds and learn from it.

“I’m sure this group of players will do that, they’ve been excellent so far this season. We’ve lost once this season in the league, which came at home, in that one we went down to ten men and missed a penalty. We’ve shown loads of character, missed a penalty again at Ebbsfleet and created chances. But ultimately were out of the FA Cup, on the back of quite a heavy defeat, but we’ll learn and get better.”

Have you read?

Worthing miss out on FA Cup first round following defeat at National League outfit Ebbsfleet United

Hinshelwood reflects on a 'missed opportunity' as Worthing exit FA Cup

Update on Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray