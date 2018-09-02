Worthing come from behind to continue unbeaten start

Worthing's unbeaten start in the Bostik League Premier Division was stretched to five matches yesterday.

Ex-Bognor striker Chinedu McKenzie's opener was cancelled by efforts from Alex Parsons - his first of the season - and in-form frontman David Ajiboye either side of the break as Worthing sealed a 2-1 win at Haringey Borough.

Worthing went in to the contest having dropped points in the league for the first time this season at home to rivals Burgess Hill Town last time out.

Things didn't start well at Haringey, with former Rocks forward McKenzie firing the home side in front after 27 minutes.

Worthing's response was almost immediate, levelling through Parsons two minutes later.

Ajiboye netted his fourth in five matches since joining the club in the summer four minutes after the restart to put Adam Hinshelwood's side ahead for the first time.

Haringey threw everything at Worthing in the closing stages but they held on for a fourth league victory from five matches to start this season.

Worthing moved up a place to second after the win, three points off leaders Tonbridge Angels with a game in hand.

Focus now turns to the FA Cup as Worthing make the trip to division-lower Bostik League South East Faversham Town for a first round qualifying tie on Saturday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Young, Racine, Crane; Parsons, Barker, Ovenden, Rance; Ajiboye, Starkey; Kealy. Subs: Budd (Ovenden), Clarke (Parsons), Pearce (Kealy), Rents, Colbran.

Have you read?

Buckland resigns as Worthing managing director



Brighton v Fulham fan and action picture gallery



Six things we learned from Brighton v Fulham