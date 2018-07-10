Worthing continue pre-season preparations with victory over Worthing United

Worthing retained the Malcolm Gamlen Trophy this evening with a 3-0 victory over local rivals Worthing United.

Worthing won their opening friendly 2-1 against South Park on Sunday and goals from Callum Kealy, Sam Rents and Jasper Pattenden took Worthing to victory at Woodside Road tonight against a youthful Mavericks side.

Worthing went ahead after 14 minutes when Joe Clarke won possession and fed Kealy, who coolly slotted home from 20 yards.

United worked hard throughout but Worthing began to get on top around the half-hour mark and went close on several occasions before they went 2-0 ahead.

Rents' curling free kick crashed back off the bar, Clarke fired into the side netting, Jazz Rance fired over and had a chip saved by Mavericks keeper Matt Evans, before Rents' sent a lovely 20-yard free kick into the near top corner.

Alex Parsons almost got a third before the break but his shot cannonned back off a post.

At the other end, United had a couple of half-chances but Worthing keeper George Bentley was not called upon to make a save before the break.

Worthing changed their ten outfield players for the second half and had a number of youngsters on show.

They almost got a third immediately after the restart but Hayden Skerry shot straight at Evans, who also then denied Jesse Starkey when the midfielder got through one-on-one.

Worthing did get a third ten minutes from time when Starkey's cross was turned home by Pattenden at the back post.