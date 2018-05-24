Worthing continue to strengthen off the pitch

Worthing Football Club have continued to strengthen off the pitch with the appointment to the board of Barry Hunter as non-executive director.

Hunter, who was born in the town and is a former under-18, reserve and first-team player for Worthing, will take the lead on a range of special projects and provide general counsel and advice to the board. His father, Roy, was also a dedicated volunteer at the club working on the committee and grounds team over a 20-year period.

Barry Hunter

His appointment comes after Matt Gibson joined Worthing's leadership team as head of commercial development last week.

Worthing chairman Pete Stone said: "We are very serious in our ambition to accelerate the progression of this club, and just as Adam (Hinshelwood) is working hard to secure a first-team squad for next season, I will continue to build a high-calibre, experienced leadership team behind the scenes.

"Barry has a deep understanding of how a football club operates from the grass roots up having led the emergence of Loxwood Football Club from West Sussex League Division 5 to a Charter Standard Club in the County League Premier Division."

Hunter is a highly experienced senior executive in the sports industry. He spent ten years at Adidas as managing director for the UK, Belgium and Holland businesses and is currently CEO of the Sports and Leisure Group.

On his appointment, Hunter said “I am incredibly proud to be back helping the club that has played such a part in mine and my dad’s life.

"Thanks to George and Calvin (Buckland), the club has an exceptional opportunity and I am really looking forward to working with Pete and the new board to make the possible a reality."