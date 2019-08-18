Worthing dealt Budd injury blow after home hammering by Hornchurch

Club captain Darren Budd looks set for a sustained spell on the sidelines after fracturing his fibula in Worthing's 6-0 home hammering at the hands of Hornchurch yesterday.

The former Bognor midfielder was forced off in the 52nd-minute having received treatment after going in for a challenge with an opposing player.

Worthing have now confirmed Budd sustained a fractured fibula to compound what was a difficult day for the club.

The visitors struck six times in the final 34 minutes to run out emphatic victors at Woodside Road.

Chris Dickson, who went on to hit a hat-trick, broke the deadlock after 56 minutes.

Hornchurch had a second through Dickson five minutes later before Ronnie Winn added a third on 71 minutes.

Dickson completed his hat-trick a minute later then Winn got his second on 82 minutes.

But there was still time for substitute Charlie Stimson to add a sixth a minute from the end.

WORTHING: Rees; Colbran, Tennent, Jones, Parsons, Budd, D.Barker, Aguiar, Dawes, Meekums, Starkey. Subs: Mendoza (Colbran, 36), Ayoola (Budd, 52), Pearce (Aguiar, 62), Doughty, Armstrong.

