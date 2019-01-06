Worthing defender helps Newport cause FA Cup upset with victory over Leicester

Worthing defender Mickey Demetriou helped Newport County cause a huge FA Cup upset as they beat Leicester 2-1 this afternoon.

League Two Newport stunned the Premier League side at Rodney Parade as goals from Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond took them to victory.

Matt put Newport ahead after just ten minutes but Leicester sent on attacking players James Maddison and Demarai Gray and levelled through Rachid Ghezzal's fierce strike eight minutes from time.

Newport were not to be denied though and got the winner just three minutes later. Marc Albrighton handled a cross in the penalty area and Amond kept his cool to score from the spot.

Demetriou, who played in central defence, has been with Newport since 2017. He started his career at Worthing, before playing for Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Kidderminster, Shrewsbury and Cambridge before joining Newport.

The 28-year-old also played cricket locally for Findon and was part of their side who reached the National Village Cup final in 2007.

Last year, Demetriou helped Newport to victory over Leeds in the FA Cup before they also drew 1-1 at home with Tottenham but lost the replay 2-0 at Wembley.

