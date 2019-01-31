Worthing defender ruled out for season

Aarran Racine will not play for Worthing again this season.

The 27-year-old defender has suffered knee ligament damage and is awaiting an operation.

It's another blow for the former Forest Green captain, who has struggled with injury throughout his career.

Racine only returned from an ankle injury earlier this month before the centre-back sustained knee ligament damage in the defeat to Lewes.

That has ruled the ex-Southampton Academy defender out for the campaign but Worthing boss Hinshelwood has revealed Racine will remain at the club.

"Aarran is going to need an operation and is ruled out for the season," Hinshelwood said.

"We think he’s done a couple of ligaments in his knee and whilst he’s there he’s going to get his ankle done as well.

"Hopefully he gets the operation done as soon as possible so he can start rehab and his road to recovery.

"There’s a role for him within the club.

“We want to keep him on board on as many different levels and in the youth set-up as well."

Hinshelwood had to call time on his playing career at the age of 26 because of a serious injury.

Centre-half Racine is now hoping to come back from another setback and Hinshelwood has some sympathy for the defender.

He added: "Aarran is at a similar age to where I was when I had to retire.

“He’s had a bad run, similar to what I went through as a player in my career.

“I really sympathise with him and know what he’s going through."

But there is some positive news for Worthing regarding their injured quartet.

Jesse Starkey could be in contention for the trip to Kingstonian on Saturday, while Danny Barker (hamstring), Lucas Covolan (broken arm) and Alfie Young are all closing in on playing returns.

Hinshelwood said: "Jesse is more likely than Danny (to be available at Kingstonian).

“Danny is still feeling it a little bit on the sprint.

“We don’t want to rush him back because it’s the same sort of injury he’s had a couple of times.

"Lucas is going to do some goalkeeper training for the first time tonight.

“He has been doing bits all this week in the build up to it.

“We’re hoping he gets a training session tonight, two next week and see how he goes from there.

"Alfie is progressing really well and was out on the grass with a specialist.

“It will be good to have those back.

“It’s just getting everyone up to match speed and pace."

Have you read?

Worthing's 'quality' attackers challenged to rediscover cutting edge



Samuels comes back to haunt Worthing



Ian Hart: VAR: Should it be all or nothing?

