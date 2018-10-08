Worthing drawn away again in the FA Cup

Worthing Football Club will travel to National League Ebbsfleet in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Worthing reached the fourth qualifying round with a 3-2 victory at Moneyfields on Saturday. They had also been on the road in the previous two rounds and progressed with wins over Faversham (3-1) and Chelmsford (2-1).

Ebbsfleet are 15th in the National League table, with 18 points from their 15 matches this season. They are managed by Daryl McMahon, whose assistant is former Charlton and Brighton boss Steve Gritt.



Former AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham striker Danny Kedwell leads the line for Ebbsfleet, who also include former Luton, Ipswich and Crawley midfielder Adam Drury and ex-Wycombe, Brentford and Southend winger Myles Weston.

The match with Ebbsfleet will take place on the weekend of October 20.



Worthing have earned £30,000 prize money from their FA Cup run so far this season and £25,000 is the reward for the winners of the fourth qualifying round tie.

Worthing have reached the first round proper of the FA Cup on four occasions, the last time in 1999 when they lost 3-0 away to Rotherham. The first round takes place on the weekend of November 10.

