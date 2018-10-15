Worthing drawn away to local rivals in FA Trophy

Worthing Football Club have again been drawn away from home in a national competition.

The club have won three away matches to reach the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup and have again been drawn on the road for the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Worthing will travel to local rivals Burgess Hill on Saturday, October 27, with the winning team receiving £3,250 prize money.

