Worthing Dynamos down Chi City to claim cup glory

Worthing Dynamos Football Club’s under-11 team lifted the Ernie Piper President’s Cup after victory over Chichester City Colts Whites in the final.

Dynamos switched from the Mid-Sussex League to the Arun & Chichester Youth League this season and had been beaten heavily by Chichester Whites during the league campaign.

The team bounced back from that defeat and reached the cup final after a tight semi-final victory against Worthing Town.

The final was held at Arundel Football Club’s Mill Road home and Dynamos had a narrow lead at half-time but Chichester hit back to move ahead in the second half. However, Dynamos showed their character and responded well to fight back and win the cup.

Worthing Dynamos have a rearranged home league meeting with Chichester City Colts Red to complete their season.