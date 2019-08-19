Worthing extend Rabbit Skips shirt sponsorship deal

Worthing have announced Rabbit Skips will continue their shirt sponsorship deal for this season.

The skip hire company have been associated with the club since 2015, becoming involved just a few months after owner George Dowell took over as chairman.

The story behind Dowell saving the club was a key reason as to why Rabbit Skips started and are continuing their Worthing shirt sponsorship deal, according to commercial and operations director Duncan Barrass.

He said: "I think George (Dowell) is the main inspiration for us to be involved, he’s an inspiration to young people as well who may come here.

"Also the fact that we’re a local firm and they’re a local club.”

The Rabbit Skips logo has appeared on the club strips for the previous three seasons.

Worthing won promotion back to the Isthmian League Premier Division after a nine-year absence in the first year of the shirt sponsorship agreement.

The club's fanbase and facilities have grown and improved drastically since Dowell’s arrival and Barrass acknowledges that the club have come on leaps and bounds in such a short space of time.

He added: “The club is unrecognisable compared to what it used to be and even though Rome wasn’t built in a day, the whole ground has got a better vibe about it already.”

Worthing had the highest average home attendance of the Sussex-based teams in the non-league last season.

They regularly attract crowds of more than 1,000 and Rabbit managing director Mick Adams feels the kit sponsorship can benefit the company.

He said: "Although you don’t get a measurement of, “I saw Worthing on Saturday, I’ll hire a skip on Monday”, it’s still very much a case of getting brand awareness and hoping that people will associate you with something they like.

“You want to be associated with something successful and that’s working at the moment for us.”

