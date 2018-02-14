Worthing FA Cup heroes of 1982 to reunite

The Worthing Football Club squad from the memorable run to the second round of the FA Cup in 1982 will be making a return to Woodside Road on Saturday.

Barry Lloyd’s team were beaten by Oxford United in round two of the oldest English cup competition 36 years ago and the side from that day will be paraded on the pitch at half-time of Worthing’s Bostik League Premier Division clash with Harlow Town.

Alan Dovey, Paul Flood, Martin Cox, Bruce Aitken, Geoff Raynsford, Paul Lelliott, Steve Gill, Trevor Dove, Mike Cornwell, Mick Edmonds, Kevin Foreman and Russell Barnard, along with assistant manager Keith Rowley will be back at Woodside Road to thank the club for their marvellous support back then and now. Manager on the day of the FA Cup second-round tie against Oxford, Lloyd, will lead the team out.

On what will be a special day for all involved at Worthing, money will also be raised for St Barnabas Hospice in memory of the late, great Steve Piper. Piper, who passed away back in December, played for Worthing, Brighton and a number of other teams across the county.