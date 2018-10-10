Worthing FC pair 'wish the club all the best' as they announce departure

Two Worthing footballers have called time on their spell at the Woodside Road club.

The club announced on Twitter both Ross Edwards and Jesse Starkey were moving on.

The club said on their website: "Worthing Football Club can confirm that Ross Edwards and Jesse Starkey have decided to leave the Club. We wish both players all the best for the future."

Edwards said: "I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that’s been involved with Worthing whilst I’ve been at the club – from the youth team to the first team everyone’s been class, especially the fans. Best of luck for the future!”

Starkey added: "Would just like to say, the staff, lads and fans have been class with me since I joined and have really enjoyed my time at Worthing, wish the club all the best.”