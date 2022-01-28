Worthing FC Women up to fourth after beating Dulwich Hamlet
Three superbly goals by Rebecca Bell, Sophie Humphrey and Ella Newman led to three more points for Worthing FC Women as they overcame Dulwich Hamlet for the second time in six weeks, winning 3-1.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:06 pm
The victory put the team in 4th place only four points behind the leaders. The team performance was excellent; they were really quick with the ball, aggressive with their defending and counterattacking.
Next game for Worthing FC Women is away in the league cup on Sunday, February 6, at 1.30pm against Ashford Town.