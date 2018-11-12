Worthing find out who they play in the next round of the FA Trophy

Adam Hinsehlwood's Worthing will travel to Chipstead or Bedford Town in the next round of the FA Trophy.

Worthing beat Chesham United 1-0 despite being down to 10 men for 59 minutes, thanks to David Ajiboye's goal.

Chipstead and Bedford Town drew 2-2 on Saturday.

A total of 44 clubs from step two of the National League System enter at this stage, so Worthing, as well as being drawn against the remaining teams in the competition, could have faced any of 22 from National League South.

A win at this stage of the competition is worth £5,000 to the victors, with Saturday's win adding a further £4,000 to the prize money they have already bagged from their cup ventures this season.

Third round qualifying matches are scheduled for Saturday, November 24 2018

SEE ALSO Sussex Senior Cup third round: Who did your team draw? | Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood on his defence, Danny Barker and Kleton Perntreou after FA Trophy win | Worthing through in FA Trophy despite going to down to 10-men in first half