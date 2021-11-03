Worthing five points clear in Isthmian League after win at Wingate

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood

The visitors dominated much of the possession and chances in a first half but lacked end product and the sides went in goalless at the break.

However just six minutes into the second half Jesse Starkey forced a corner, swung it in himself and Pat Webber, back in the side, rose highest to crash the ball into the back of the net.

Reece Meekums doubled the lead for Adam Hinshelwood’s men, getting in behind the backline before finishing coolly through Ben Goode’s legs.

Set pieces proved to be a problem for the hosts again as Worthing made the game safe through a Danny Barker’s strike from the edge of the box, following a short corner.

Such a convincing victory for Worthing was slightly tainted when Bilal Sayoud smashed home a consolation goal for the hosts four minutes from time.