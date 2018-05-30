Worthing forced to play waiting game in search for new signings

Adam Hinshelwood is being forced to play a waiting game as he looks to finalise his Worthing Football Club squad for next season.

Worthing moved quickly to recruit defender Will Miles and versatile James Crane from Burgess Hill Town and Bognor respectively earlier this month but have yet to add to that.

Hinshelwood has managed to secure the services of 12 of the playing squad from last season but is still waiting on answers from Lucas Covolan, Aarran Racine, George Barker and Danny Barker.

Goalkeeper Covolan was superb during his first season at Woodside Road last term.

The former Whitehawk stopper is back in his native Brazil at present and is looking to secure a trial at a higher league club.

Former Forest Green Rovers skipper Racine is also hopeful of returning to the professional game.

Racine spent over a year out through injury, making his playing return for Worthing in the final few matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

An offer has been tabled to George Barker, while Danny Barker is waiting to see if anything comes from recent exit trials.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s been a bit quiet over the past week or so but we won’t be panicking.

“I’m pleased with what I’ve been able to do since the season finished. If the season were to start tomorrow I’d be reasonably happy with what I had.

“I’m waiting on answers from a few players who want to try to seal a deal at a higher league club.

“Aarran was fantastic for us, he’s played a high level and is understandably looking to get back to a similar standard.

“It’s a similar story with Lucas, I’m going to let these players have a little bit of time and see how it pans out over the summer.”

One area Hinshelwood is keen to strengthen is his attacking options for the new season.

Forwards Ben Pope and Zack Newton have left the club, leaving Worthing a little light up top.

Hinshelwood added: “We’ve got good strength and depth in defensive and midfield areas, we’re just a little light in attack.

“There are targets I’ve got my eye on, again it’s just a case of trying to get deals done.”

Worthing launch their under-19 academy this summer and Hinshelwood sees that as a great opportunity to promote from within. “If these players are good enough they will get the chance,” he said.

“It’s something I’m not afraid to do and the direction the club want to go in. If there is a player I believe is ready to make the step up then they’ll be handed a chance. It’s down to them to take it from there.”

Former Worthing winger Harvey Sparks made the move to rivals Bognor last night.

n Worthing have frozen season-ticket prices for the third season running.

Adult tickets are £180 with concessions £65. Early-bird prices are also available for those renewing tickets up until mid-June. More information can be found at www.worthingfc.com