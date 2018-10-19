Worthing go into FA Cup clash at Ebbsfleet with ‘nothing to lose’

Worthing Football Club will bid to make the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 19 years tomorrow when they travel to National League Ebbsfleet United.

Ebssfleet play two divisions higher than Worthing and have a host of players with Football League experience in their squad. However, Worthing sit second in the Bostik League Premier Division and have lost just one of their 14 matches this season, so will go into the game with confidence.

Worthing have been drawn away in every round of the competition so far, winning at Faversham, Chelmsford and Moneyfields to bank £30,000 prize money.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and Alfie Young are both ruled out through injury and Zack Newton is cup-tied but Adam Hinshelwood otherwise has everyone fit and available.

Worthing have reached the first round of the FA Cup on four occasions, the last time in 1999 when they lost 3-0 away to Rotherham.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s match, when the winners will receive £25,000 prize money, Worthing boss Hinshelwood said: “They’re a good club and want to kick on and become a Football League club. They’ve got that ambition, so it’s going to be a tough ask and a real tough game but it’s one we’ll look forward to.

“It’s similar to Chelmsford. We’ll have nothing to lose and nothing to fear but at the same time, with the following we’ll be taking, we’ve got to pay the opposition respect as well.

“They’re two leagues above us for a reason and have countless ex Football League players in their side. We’ve got to go there with a nothing to lose mentality but at the same time we can’t go completely gung-ho because they can hurt us. We’ll have to get the balance right.”

