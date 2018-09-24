Worthing handed another away draw in the FA Cup

Worthing have been drawn away to Moneyfields in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Moneyfields are fourth from bottom in the Evo-stik League Division One South this season, with five points from five games.

The match will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 6, and the winners of the tie will receive £15,000 prize money.

Worthing reached the third qualifying round with a 2-1 victory at National South Chelmsford on Saturday. Defender James Crane netted both goals to bank Worthing £9,000 prize money.

Crane was also on target in Worthing's 3-1 first qualifying round victory at Faversham last month.