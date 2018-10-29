Worthing handed potential FA Trophy home tie

Worthing will host either Haringey Borough or Chesham United in an FA Trophy second round qualifying clash - should they see off Bostik League Premier Division rivals Burgess Hill Town in a replay tomorrow night.

Adam Hinshelwood's side drew 1-1 in a first round qualifying tie at Leylands Park on Saturday and require a replay to try to overcome Bostik League Premier Division basement boys Hillians.

Worthing, who have been drawn away in each of their five FA Cup and Trophy ties this season, now know a meeting with Haringey or Chesham at Woodside Road awaits if they reach the second qualifying round.

Haringey are league rivals of Worthing and are in the FA Cup first round proper while Southern League Premier Division South Chesham play a division below Hinshelwood's team.

The respective replays are set to take place tomorrow night.

Have you read?

Death of Leicester City owner in helicopter horror stuns Sussex sporting community

Brighton & Hove Albion fan dies after falling ill ahead of Wolves match

Pamment nets against former club as rivals Worthing and Burgess Hill Town draw FA Trophy tie