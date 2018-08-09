Worthing hit Salford City XI for six to cap pre-season in style

Worthing Football Club warmed up for their Bostik League Premier Division opener with a thumping victory over an XI from National League outfit Salford City last night.

Midfielder Rhyle Ovenden, who spent a large part of last season out injured, netted twice while Joel Colbran, Will Miles - his first for the club - Josh Gould and Joseph Clarke were all on the scoresheet in an emphatic 6-0 triumph at Woodside Road.

Victory in their final pre-season fixture means Worthing head in to the new season having lost just one - at Chichester City - of nine friendlies.

Worthing raced in to a three-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes before a double from Ovenden, with a Gould effort sandwiched in the middle, rounded off a routine victory.

Competitive football returns to Woodside Road on Saturday when Worthing welcome Wingate & Finchley for their Bostik League Premier Division opener.

WORTHING: Relf; Colbran, Miles, Boiling; Roffers, Pattenden, Mthunzi, Rance; Ovenden, Clarke; Gould. Subs: Cocoracchio (Colbran, 54), Brittain (Clarke, 54), Beresford (Rance, 54).

