Worthing keen to tie down key assets

Adam Hinshelwood revealed talks have started over 'longer term' deals for some of his Worthing squad.

The Worthing boss is keen for the club's prized assets to be given more 'stability'.

Hinshelwood has not been afraid to give youth a chance over the course of the Bostik League Premier Division campaign and now wants to see some of those who have flourished being rewarded.

It's a youthful squad at the club this season, with the Worthing boss hopeful of retaining the services of several players moving forward.

Hinshelwood says talks have started between himself and chairman Pete Stone regarding future plans on the playing front.

"The challenge now is going to be keeping hold of them now, really," Hinshelwood said.

"Myself and Pete are already speaking about trying to secure some of these players for a bit longer term so us and them have some stability.

“It’s something that’s in process at the moment so we’re hoping to get some good news on that, which will help us to build.”

Midfielder Ricky Aguiar, currently away with England Colleges, and Kwame Poku have produced standout performances in recent weeks.

Worthing College student Aguiar shone in pre-season and has been involved with the first team ever since.

Hinshelwood finally managed to secure the services of Poku after a long pursuit, in which an initial attempt to sign him from Cray Wanderers failed.

But since his move was completed, the midfield talent has shone in his first two appearances.

Both are still just 17 and Hinshelwood believes this is just the start for the pair.

He said: "Kwame is a great player and someone I’ve been trying to get in for a while now.

“I’m glad he’s come in and to think the game against Harlow was just his second at men’s level is crazy.

“I thought him and Ricky, another 17-year-old, were immense (against Harlow)."

Have you read?

Confidence high as Worthing aim to secure play-off place

Worthing looking to extend attacker's loan stay

Worthing's record-breaking Isthmian League win in pictures