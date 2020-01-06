Worthing keep third consecutive clean sheet with goalless draw at East Thurrock United

Adam Hinshelwood described his side keeping their third consecutive clean sheet as ‘massive’ after battling to a goalless draw at East Thurrock United on Saturday.

It’s the first time the Mackerels have kept three clean sheets on the bounce in Hinshelwood’s stint in charge and the draw extends the Mackerels’ unbeaten run to 13 games.

Worthing remain in second on goal difference after league leaders Folkestone Invicta could only muster a point at Brightlingsea Regent.

Hinshelwood said: “We were slow to get going, for whatever reason, but after that we grew into the game and had a couple cleared off the line.

“It’s a tough place to go, the pitch wasn’t condusive to the style we want to play so we had to scrap and show that we could adapt our game to do that so there’s positives but maybe a bit of disappointment not to come away with three points.”

He continued: “It’s the first time since I came back as manager that we’ve kept three clean sheets on the bounce which is massive. I always feel we’ve got the capabilities to score goals so if we can tighten up on the other side of our game then it bodes well for us.”

Worthing came within six inches from breaking the deadlock on 19 minutes when Alex Parsons lashed a shot which beat the Rocks’ keeper, but cannoned off the post.

Meanwhile, a fine header from Joel Colbran was cleared off the line by a defender.

Both sides had an array of half-chances after the break but the game ended goalless.