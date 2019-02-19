Worthing looking to extend attacker's loan stay

Worthing are eager to extend the loan stay of forward Zack Newton.

The winger rejoined the club in January on an initial one-month deal from National League South side Welling United.

Newton’s final game under the current agreement is Worthing’s Bostik League Premier Division clash at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.

However Adam Hinshelwood has revealed his desire to extend Newton’s loan deal, although the Worthing boss is unaware whether keeping the attacker is a possibility.

He said: “If we can then I’d definitely like to keep him.

“There’s still more to come from him, definitely.

“Zack has added something to us since he’s come back.

“He’s a player we really like at the club and that’s something we’ll be talking about this week (extending his loan). We’ll have to speak to Steve (King; Welling manager), he’s a Welling player so we need to speak with them.”

Newton has started all eight Worthing games since his loan return last month, scoring twice.

