Midfielder Reece Hallard has moved to Worthing Football Club's Bostik League Premier Division rivals Whitehawk.

The 19-year-old, who netted twice in 22 appearances for Worthing last season, left Woodside Road earlier this month following discussions with manager Adam Hinshelwood.

Hallard is seeking more regular minutes elsewhere and will aim to get that at Worthing's league rivals Whitehawk over the upcoming campaign.

