Worthing must be more clinical - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood feels his Worthing Football Club squad must be more clinical if they are to continue to climb the Bostik League Premier Division.

Adam Cunnington and Sam Deering both scored two – with all four goals coming in the second half – as title-chasing Billericay Town romped to an emphatic 4-0 win over Hinshelwood’s team last night.

Worthing had a host of chances in the early exchanges but failed to put any of them away. When the opportunities presented themselves for Glenn Tamplin’s team they took them – sending Worthing crashing to defeat.

Hinshelwood’s troops – who dropped a place to 21st following the loss at Ricay – must show a more ruthless edge, according to their boss.

“We had some good chances early in the game which if you don’t take, especially at places like Billericay, you are going to struggle to get results,” Hinshelwood said.

“I think the first goal was always going to be key and we had chances to get it. We conceded from a set-piece, they then got another and it was a long way back.

“If we could have got one back at 2-0, we might have had a chance. As it was, they got a couple of goals and won comfortably in the end.”

Cunnington got the opener four minutes after the restart and Billericay had a second through Deering four minutes shy of the hour.

Cunnigton bagged his second seven minutes from the end, then Deering completed a double of his own three minutes later as Billericay were 4-1 winners.

Jaydon Thorbourne made his Worthing debut and Hinshelwood was pleased with what he saw in glimpses.

He added: “Jaydon did a good job, considering he came into what was such a tough game.

“It’ll take time for him to get used to our system but we’ve got real strength in depth on the the left side.”

Worthing – who’ve conceded seven times in total without scoring in their previous two away league trips – are at ninth-placed Leiston on Saturday.

Midfield duo Rhyle Ovenden and Ross Edwards are making good progress but won’t be ready for Leiston.

Alex Parsons picked up a nasty eye injury at Billericay while winger Zack Newton took a nasty blow to the shin, but Hinshelwood hopes both will recover in time for Saturday.

“Alex (Parsons) was forced to come off in the first

half with a nasty injury, we’re hoping he’ll be fine

for Leiston. Zack (Newton) also took a knock but the hope is he will recover.”

Forward Jimmy Wild informed Hinshelwood of his decision to leave the club earlier this week.

Wild is expected to travel with Chichester City for their FA Vase last 16 clash at 1874 Northwich on Saturday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Clarke, Budd, Thorbourne; Newton, Starkey; Meekums. Subs: Rance (Parsons), Pope (Meekums), Hallard (Clarke), Sismayi, Sparks.