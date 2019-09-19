Worthing must be 'resolute' in FA Cup clash at St Albans City

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood has called for his players to be more ‘resolute’ in their defending ahead of this Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie away to St Albans City.

The Mackerel Men needed 210 minutes to progress past Hastings United in the previous round and have been awarded a difficult trip to the National League South side.

The sides previously met in the FA Cup third qualifying round three years ago where the Saints ran out comfortable 6-0 winners at Clarence Park.

After a thriller last Saturday that finished 5-5, Hinshelwood is warning his players to be ‘more resolute when defending as a team’ but the Worthing manager is in no doubt at the task his side face. He said: “It is going to be a really tough task. We are going to have to be at our best and defend a hundred times better than we have been doing.

“We need the passing movement to be there but we can’t only be responding every time after we concede a lot of goals. It’s got to be etched in us now.”

St Albans have been playing at step 2 for the past five years, finishing in the top half in each of the past three seasons. City currently sit 17th with ten points from eleven games and will be looking to bounce back from a 4-1 home defeat to Weymouth last week.

Hinshelwood continued: “They’re the level above so we’ll be the underdogs but that might free up any sort of anxiousness if we go there with a nothing to lose mentality. But it’s a real tough game and we’re going to need a little bit of luck if we’re going to get anything from it.”

Worthing are boosted after not picking up any injuries or suspensions ahead of their trip to Clarence Park as they aim to take a fully fit squad to Hertfordshire.

