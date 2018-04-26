Worthing out to end season on a high – Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood is hopeful Worthing Football Club can give their supporters a fitting send-off to another Bostik League Premier Division campaign on Saturday.

Worthing welcome Brightlingsea Regent to Woodside Road for the first time as they bring the curtain down on another season.

Given their woeful start to the campaign, many would have feared Worthing’s final fixture could have seen them needed to take points to remain in the division.

However since manager Hinshelwood returned to the club in September, a new-look squad have moved 20 points clear of the bottom two teams in the table.

A win at Enfield Town in their penultimate league match last time out has seen them move up to 14th – still in with a chance of improving on their final league placing from last season.

Despite some testing times earlier in the season, the Worthing faithful have stuck with their team and Hinshelwood wants to give them something to cheer against Brightlingsea Regent.

Other than Billericay Town and Dulwich Hamlet – the current top two – Worthing’s average attendance of 580 is the best in the division. The continued support across the campaign has not gone unnoticed, with Hinshelwood out to thank the fans.

He said: “The supporters have been brilliant this season and we want to give them something to cheer about on Saturday. We had another coachful make the trip to Enfield Town in our last game, with nothing really riding on the game.

“This would be a great way to show the supporters how much we’ve appreciated them by winning but also putting on a great performance in our final game, which is at home.”

Hinshelwood revealed he had still to speak to any player about next season. But he is planning on sitting down for discussions with individuals in the week after Saturday’s final game.

He added: “I think the right time to sit down with players will be after the Brightlingsea Regent game.

“I’ll discuss my visions for next season and hopefully players will commit and be on board for next season.”

Ross Edwards could be in line for his first Worthing start of 2018 in the final league fixture of the season.

Midfielder Edwards made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute against Needham Market earlier this month. Hinshelwood added: “Ross (Edwards) is someone I’m looking at having involved from the start against Brightlingsea. He’s been out for a while but made his return in our previous home game. Hopefully everything goes as planned in training this week and he’ll be involved from the start on Saturday.”

Joseph Clarke will miss the final game of the season through suspension but Hinshelwood is hopeful of having a full squad to choose from.