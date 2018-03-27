Worthing pick up point at Kingstonian

Worthing Football Club put in a battling performance as they drew 0-0 at Kingstonian in the Bostik League Premier Division last night.

Reece Meekums had Worthing's best chance but it ended scoreless at Leatherhead's Fetcham Grove ground.

It was just the second time Worthing have managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets this season, following on from Saturday's 3-0 home win over Tooting & Mitcham United.

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood felt a draw was fair and said: "We got in to some dangerous areas in the first half but didn't manage to capitalise. Reece (Meekums) then had a good chance after the break - Kingstonian did as well - I think a point was a fair reflection.

"The pitch made it very difficult for us to implement our game but another clean sheet is very pleasing.

"Darren (Budd) returned and Aarran (Racine) made his first start, which added a bit more experience. I think we lacked a bit of that at Dulwich Hamlet earlier this month, so it was nice to have those two involved from the start."

Skipper Budd returned after a recent injury lay-off, while centre-half Racine made his first start for Worthing.

Midfielder Joe Clarke had the visitors' best two moments in an otherwise uneventful first-half.

Meekums wasted a glorious Worthing chance after the restart but Kingstonian could have nicked it as well as both teams went for it in the closing stages.

Worthing make the trip to play-off chasing Margate on Saturday, then welcome Merstham to Woodside Road on Easter Monday.