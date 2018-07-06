Worthing ready for opening pre-season friendly

Worthing Football Club head into their first pre-season game on Sunday and boss Adam Hinshelwood is looking forward to seeing his new players in action.

Will Miles (Burgess Hill), Callum Kealy (Met Police), James Crane and Ollie Pearce (both Bognor) have joined this summer and all could feature in Worthing's friendly with South Park at Woodside Road (2pm).

Hinshelwood hopes to have the game filmed so he can analyse things with his squad afterwards and said: "You can do all the training in the world but you do all your learning about each other, about new players and about how we play from games.

"We're hoping to get it filmed so we can analyse it afterwards and learn lots from that.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some of our new players and younger players blend together and seeing how that works.

"It will be good for the lads to get some minutes under their belts. We'll mix up the minutes to make sure we don't give anyone too many in the first game.

"Some are in a better place and will get a few more minutes while for some 30 will be enough.

"Hopefully it will work out well. We've got Rhyle (Ovenden) and Will (Miles) who are coming back from injury, so we'll speak with Nat (Stenning; physio) to see what is best for the boys and whether they'll feature or not yet."

Worthing then meet Worthing United in the Malcolm Gamlen Trophy at Woodside Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Other confirmed pre-season friendlies so far are away games at Selsey (July 14; 3pm), Chichester (July 17; 7.45pm) and Loxwood (July 31; 7.45pm) and at home to a Salford City XI (August 8, 7.45pm).