Worthing relishing Dorking Wanderers test in FA Trophy

Worthing will be missing Alex Parsons for Saturday's FA Trophy clash with Dorking Wanderers but manager Adam Hinshelwood hopes to welcome the injured midfielder back in the New Year. Picture by Stephen Goodger

That’s the view of manager Adam Hinshelwood as the Mackerel Men prepare to welcome the National League South outfit to the Crucial Environment Stadium in the second round.

Worthing recorded away wins at Chertsey Town and Hayes & Yeading United to reach this stage of the competition.

For Wanderers, who sit tenth in the National League South, this will be their first game in the 2021-22 FA Trophy.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s a great fixture to be a part of. Dorking has done great stuff in recent years.

“There’s lots for us to be envious of and we want to try to emulate them ourselves.

“It’ll be a great game to play. I’m sure there’ll be a big crowd again.

“It’s a game as a player and manager that you want to be a part of, and we want to have these kinds of fixtures on a regular basis. That’s our aim.”

The Mackerel Men go into Saturday's Trophy tie off the back of a 6-2 home win over Seaford Town in the Sussex Senior Cup.

A much-changed Worthing team went behind on Tuesday night. Will Seager inadvertently put the ball in his own net on 29 minutes after a mix up with keeper Harrison Male.

Tom Chalaye equalised on 31 minutes and the two sides went in level at half-time.

But the Mackerel Men produced an excellent second half performance to win the second round tie.

Chalaye fired home from the penalty spot on 56 minutes after Dean Cox was upended in the area.

Marvin Armstrong made it three a minute later before Mo Diallo slotted hour on the hour.

Seaford's Simon Piper reduced the arrears on 63 minutes but Diallo's restored Worthing's advantage three minutes later.

And Diallo completed his hat-trick at the death to complete a pleasing evening for Hinshelwood's charges.

The Worthing boss said: "In the second half we played a lot better. Full credit to Seaford, they came and set up in a good shape in the first half and made it difficult for us.

"It may be a case of our fitness showing a little bit, and getting on top of them in the second half.

"But we played with a lot more purpose in the second half. We pleased to get through to the next round."

Hinshelwood confirmed that Worthing will be missing Jasper Pattenden on Saturday. The midfielder was taken off injured in Saturday's defeat to Cheshunt with ligament damage to his left ankle.