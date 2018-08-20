Worthing's best is yet to come - Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood says Worthing still have a long way to go before they are the finished article.

Worthing’s perfect start to the new Bostik League Premier season continued on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at ten-man Harlow Town - taking them back to the top as they remain the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record still intact.

A comeback opening-day home win over Wingate & Finchley has been followed by impressive successes on the road at Carshalton and Harlow.

Understandably Hinshelwood is buoyed by Worthing’s start but feels there is much more to come from his young, hungry side.

He said: “We won’t be resting on our laurels, there is still plenty we need to improve on.

“We’ve had to overcome three very different tests in our games thus far, so to have won all of them is really pleasing.

“Carshalton and Harlow are two difficult places to go but we’ve won at both this season and arguably we were not at our best.”

Youngster Ricky Aguiar, 17, netted his first senior goal in Worthing’s win at Harlow.

After some eye-catching pre-season performances, young gun Aguiar has started all three of Worthing’s league matches to date.

A neat left-foot finish opened his account for the club and Hinshelwood feels that goal was just reward for his efforts.

He added: “Ricky (Aguiar) had a great pre-season and he’s a real talent. He’s come in at 17, shown his class and can produce that moment of magic. The whole squad respect him and have seen firsthand what he is capable of.”

Experienced centre-back Aarran Racine was unavailable for the game at Harlow but Joel Colbran came in, doing a fine job, as Worthing kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Defender Will Miles was named in a competitive matchday squad for the first time since arriving in the summer, while Rhyle Ovenden and Ollie Pearce are nearing returns after injury lay-offs, with competition for places set to ramp up.

Hinshelwood said: “Joel (Colbran) came in and done a great job in Aarran’s absence at Harlow. We had Will (Miles) on the bench and Rhyle and Ollie are getting nearer to returns all the time.

“It’s going to create a real headache for me when everyone is back, we’ve got a squad of 19 or so who will all feel they are good enough. It’s about making sure everyone gets minutes but we don’t rush those who have been out back.”

