Worthing's 'big boost' ahead of Merstham clash

Adam Hinshelwood believes having Alex Parsons back available for selection will be a major positive for Worthing at Merstham tonight.

The former Bognor man missed the club's 3-0 home defeat to Enfield Town on Saturday through suspension.

But Parsons is set for a recall as Worthing seek to move back into the Bostik League play-off places this evening.

Hinshelwood's troops dropped to tenth after being beaten by Enfield, although victory over Merstham would take them back into the play-off places.

The Worthing boss pinpointed Parsons' absence as a major factor in Saturday's defeat and is delighted to welcome him back.

He said: "To have Alex back available is a big boost.

"What he gives us in terms of his energy and his pressing, I think it rubs off on the whole team.

“His work rate and energy when the opponents have got the ball is phenomenal and it does have an effect on the rest of the group.

“He’s a massive player for us, great in the dressing room with the younger players and is a good role model for them to look up to."

But Parsons is the only player expected to return at the Specsavers Stadium, with injured quartet Alfie Young, Danny Barker, Lucas Covolan and Jesse Starkey not yet ready for a return.

Hinshelwood acknowledged his side will have to be a lot better then they were against Enfield at Merstham.

Although the Worthing boss is unsure what response he'll get from the squad.

He said: "We need to learn from the Enfield defeat.

"There’s got to be big response but the right team will have to turn up.

"Merstham came and absolutely bossed it at our place second half when we played them earlier in the season, we need to do the same up at their place."

