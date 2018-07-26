Worthing's fanbase will help attract new players - Racine

Worthing defender Aarran Racine feels the club's fanbase is a big factor in players deciding to join the club.

Worthing had a crowd of over 1,100 for the match with Billericay last season and averaged 850 for their final six home games of the campaign as they finished 16th in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Aarran Racine in action for Worthing last season. Picture by Marcus Hoare



Chairman Pete Stone is targeting an average crowd of more than 1,000 at Woodside Road within two years, while the club also have a large away following.



Former Forest Green Rovers captain Racine came into the club last season as assistant manager to Adam Hinshelwood - and a coach for Worthing's academy - as he recovered from a knee injury.



The 26-year-old played five matches towards the end of the season, before signing a one-year deal to stay with the club last week.



He hopes to reach the National League with Worthing - click here for the interview - and admits the level of support the club has surprised him when he first arrived.



Racine said: "I wasn't expecting it when I first came and was pleasantly surprised.



"Towards the end of the season the amount of fans we were getting and how vocal they were was unbelievable for the league we're in.



"We go to some away games and teams only get about 100 fans but we exceeded 1,100 last year for some games.



"It's definitely a good thing to have at a football club and it can be a turning point for any new signings who see that."