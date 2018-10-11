Worthing's goalkeeper search gathering pace

Adam Hinshelwood remains hopeful of bringing in a goalkeeper before Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division home clash with Kingstonian on Saturday.

Former Brazilian under-20 international stopper Lucas Covolan broke his arm as Worthing reached the fourth round qualifying of the FA Cup on Saturday and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Hinshelwood has been searching for a temporary replacement this week and hopes to have a deal completed before the home league clash against Kingstonian.

He said: "It has been a busy week in terms of trying to bring someone in, I'm hopeful we'll have something done in time for Saturday.

"If we were to complete an emergency deal for a goalkeeper, I think it would have to be done a few hours before kick-off on Saturday for them to be involved, we'll have to wait and see."

Should Worthing not get a deal done in time, it looks most likely one of the club's three under-18 goalkeepers will be promoted to the first team.

With no substitute goalkeeper on the bench against Moneyfields, midfielder Joseph Clarke was forced to stand-in after Covolan was forced off. But Hinshelwood says he almost certainly won't be using Clarke in goal again.

He added: "Should a deal not be completed in time for Saturday, bringing one of the young goalkeepers at the club in won't faze me. I can almost certainly say Clarkey (Joseph Clarke) won't be going in goal again. Although he did a good job in the final few minutes against Moneyfields!"

Have you read?

Hinshelwood lifts lid on departures of Worthing midfield duo



Worthing FC pair 'wish the club well' as they announce departure



FA Cup run has created a real buzz around the club - Hinshelwood

