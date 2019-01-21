Worthing's rotten luck no excuse for boss Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood refused to use Worthing's rotten luck as an excuse after they suffered a third successive Bostik League Premier Division defeat at Leatherhead.

Returning Zack Newton struck 22 minutes into another club debut but second-half strikes Ibrahim Olutade and Shaun Okojie saw Tanners complete a 2-1 turnaround victory.

Worthing were once again depleted with six players out injured, two suspended and another ill on the day of the game.

Added to that Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden was taken to hospital after a nasty clash of heads, which forced a long stoppage while Alex Parsons was sent off 20 minutes from time and Callum Kealy missed a penalty.

But Hinshelwood, whose side dropped two places to tenth after the defeat, does not want his young squad to feel sorry for themselves.

He said: "We can’t keep playing the hard luck story, we’ve got to learn very quickly and start picking up points.

“These players that are very young have got to learn quickly.

“Each experience they go through in these games, they’ve got to learn and eradicate the mistakes."

But Hinshelwood was pleased with the overall performance from his troops in the Tanners defeat.

Goalscorer Newton was handed his first start since agreeing a return on an initial one-month loan from National League South Welling United, while former Aldershot Town talent Eoin Kirwan and Billy Barker - brother of Danny - made their debuts.

And former Brighton defender Hinshelwood was particularly impressed by both Newton and Barker.

He added: "Zack looked really good, sharp and a bit fitter than when he was with us previously.

“He was a real threat throughout the game.

“If we could have kept 11 players on and him in that sort of vein, I felt there was another goal in us.

"There was lots to be pleased with, Billy had an exceptional game.

“It was the only mistake he made throughout the game and he got punished. It’s just how it seems to be at the minute.

"Eoin was steady but showed bits of what he’s about. He may have been a bit nervous for his first game but is another talented youngster."

Worthing's bench was made up of club Academy players, with both Josh Gould and centre-half Dylan Jelley getting on to make maiden senior appearances.

And it was an exciting glimpse into the future for Hinshelwood.

"A 16-year-old centre-half in Dylan (Jelley) came on and did not look out of place, if I’m honest. It bodes well.

“Josh (Gould) had some glimpses, it would have been nice to see a bit more of him when we had 11 players.

“He put in some unbelievable deliveries from set-pieces for us, he’s got a lovely left-foot.

“There were another couple more real positives to take from the game."

