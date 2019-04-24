Worthing school to play at Birmingham City in prestigious national tournament

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School from Worthing will be heading to St Andrews’s Stadium on Saturday May 4 for the English Schools FA U11 Danone Nations Cup Finals.

Hosted at the Birmingham City's prestigious ground, 32 primary school teams will get a taste of a ‘professional football’ experience while they compete in the ESFA Danone Nations Cup National Finals.

The team has become one of eight finalists and will compete to become the overall champions of their competition.

Some of the most talented primary school footballers in the country are set to play against each other on May 4 as part of the world’s biggest football tournament for 10-11 year olds.

From England to Indonesia, China to Mexico, 32 countries participate each year in making the dreams of some 2.5 million boys and girls come true through a unique and unforgettable experience.

The competition is organised into four categories including: School Teams’ Cup, Small Schools’ Cup, Girls’ Cup and District Team Cup.

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School will battle it out against seven other teams, spanning the lenght and breadth of the country, as they look to take home the Small Schools’ Cup.

Teams have progressed through a demanding qualifying process via District Rounds, County Rounds and Regional Finals to qualify for this anticipated sporting event.

There is no entry fee to the arena and family, friends, locals or football enthusiasts are welcome to join on the day and show their support from 12:00 noon on Saturday May 4.

Tickets are not required as entry into the stadium will be free of charge. Refreshments will be available to purchase for spectators from a kiosk open within the stadium concourse at their own expense.