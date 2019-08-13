Worthing secure first win of the season after seeing of ten-man Sussex neighbours Lewes

Worthing picked up their first Isthmian League Premier Division points of the season with a 3-1 triumph over ten-man Sussex rivals Lewes.

Alex Parsons' first half double and captain Darren Budd's goal after the restart offered the perfect response to the opening-day defeat at Folkestone in front of a bumper Woodside Road crowd of 1,150.

Parsons showed his predatory instinct to put Worthing ahead on 16 minutes before he added a brilliant second four minutes before the break.

Lewes looked out of it after Stefan Ilic was dismissed having been shown a second yellow card on 44 minutes.

Budd then put Worthing in complete control three minutes after the restart but Jordy Mongoy's effort on 51 minutes gave the Rooks hope.

However, Adam Hinshelwood's side saw the game out to clinch a first win of the season to give them a much-needed confidence boost.

Worthing made three changes from the team that lost on the opening day at Folkestone.

Ben Mendoza was handed his first start for the club while Darren Budd and Alex Parsons featured from the outset in place of Mason Doughty, Shola Ayoola and Marvin Armstrong.

There was a feisty start to the Sussex derby with Lewes fortunate not to go down to ten men after just six minutes.

Olajuwon Adeyemo went through the back of Joe Tennent, which sparked a melee between both sets of players, and probably warranted more than the yellow card he was shown.

That challenge added a bit of extra spice to the encounter and it was the hosts who went ahead on 16 minutes.

Lloyd Dawes' curling effort from the edge of the area cannoned back off a post with Nathan Stroomberg beaten, but Parsons was on hand to fire home the rebound.

It was proving to be an open affair with Lewes starting to gain control after Worthing's opener.

Jalen Jones recovered superbly to block Stefan Ilic's goalbound strike from six yards, having been picked out by Dayshonne Golding on 23 minutes.

Stacey Freeman's free header then went just wide after he was picked out from the resulting corner.

A brief lull lull followed before a moment of brilliance saw Worthing double their advantage four minutes prior to the interval.

Midfielder Darren Budd breezed past two players then clipped a superb pass into the path of Parsons, whose smart flicked first-time finish left Stroomberg with no chance.

Although the first half action did not stop there as the Rooks were reduced to ten men a minute before the break.

Ilic was shown a second yellow card after his lunge at goalkeeper Roco Rees, who showed bravery to come and smother the ball.

Worthing made the perfect start to the second half, grabbing a third four minutes after the restart.

Captain Budd added to his assist by heading Jesse Starkey's corner home to put the hosts in command.

But Lewes had a lifeline two minutes later as Jordy Mongoy's smart turn and finish found the net.

That goal handed the impetus to Lewes, who were applying all the pressure after.

The Rooks came agonisingly close to pulling another goal back but Golding's thunderbolt from the edge of the area crashed off the crossbar on 66 minutes.

Lewes kept pushing and Rees pulled off a fine save in stoppage-time to keep out former Worthing man Keiron Pamment's drive to prevent a tense finish for the hosts.

WORTHING: Rees; Colbran, Tennent, Jones; Parsons, Barker, Budd, Starkey; Mendoza, Dawes; Meekums. Subs: Stevens, Armstrong (Budd, 71), Doughty (Mendoza, 80), Pearce, Ayoola (Dawes, 59).