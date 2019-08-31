Worthing see off Margate to secure second straight victory

Worthing secured successive victories for the first time this season with a 2-0 Isthmian League Premier Division triumph at Margate this afternoon.

Second-half strikes from the midfield duo of Ricky Aguiar and Danny Barker ensured Adam Hinshelwood's men took all three points on their travels.

It was the perfect way to follow up the bank holiday Monday derby victory against arch rivals Bognor last time out as Worthing climbed up to eighth.

The visitors had the better of the first half but failed to find a way through.

Goalkeeper Roco Rees pulled off a fine point-blank stop just minutes before Aguiar's stunner broke the deadlock.

The teenage talent fired a 30-yard free-kick into the top corner to fire Worthing ahead 15 minutes from time.

Barker was then on hand to prod home after a scramble to seal victory for the visitors.

Worthing make the trip to division-lower Isthmian League South East outfit Hastings United in an FA Cup first qualifying round tie next Saturday.

WORTHING: Rees; Jones, Tennent, Jones, Parsons, Edwards, Aguiar, Armstrong, Starkey, Meekums, Pearce. Subs: Ayoola (Pearce, 66), Colbran (Edwards, 66), Dawes (Armstrong, 80), Doughty, Pattenden.