Worthing set to welcome club co-owned by ex-Manchester United quintet as more friendlies are announced

Worthing Football Club will take on a Salford City XI at Woodside Road next month as part of their preparations for the upcoming Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Salford, co-owned by ex-Manchester United quintet Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, will play in the National League for the first time this season.

The fixture against a Salford XI, which will be Worthing's final friendly before the 2018/19 campaign, is schedule for Wednesday August, 8 at Woodside Road (7.45pm).

A pre-season visit of Salford adds to clashes against South Park, Worthing United, Selsey, Chichester City and Loxwood already announced.

Worthing are also set to name three more friendly opponents in the coming weeks.

Full list of Worthing's pre-season fixtures: Sun July 8 - South Park (H), 2pm.

Tues July 10 - Worthing United (H), 7.45pm

Sat July 14 - Selsey (a), 3pm

Tues July 17 - Chichester City (a) 7.45pm

Sat July 21 - TBC

Tues July 24 - TBC

Sat July 28 - TBC

Tues July 31 - Loxwood (a), 7.45pm

Wed August 8 - Salford City (H), 7.45pm